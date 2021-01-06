US: Hack of federal agencies 'likely Russian in origin'PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-01-2021 02:25 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 02:25 IST
The US government has said a devastating hack of federal agencies is “likely Russian in origin” and said the operation appeared to be an “intelligence gathering” effort
The assessment was disclosed in a rare public statement on Tuesday from the FBI and other investigative agencies
Though Russia was widely believed to be responsible, President Donald Trump last month falsely suggested China could be to blame.
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- Russian
- Russia
- China