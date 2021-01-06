QUOTES-Reaction to media reports on Hong Kong arresting 50 pro-democracy activists

Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2021 07:20 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 07:20 IST
Over 50 pro-democratic activists in Hong Kong were arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of breaking the city's national security law, local media reported, in the biggest crackdown yet against the democratic opposition under the new law. The following are comments in reaction to the news:

MAYA WANG, SENIOR CHINA RESEARCHER AT HUMAN RIGHTS WATCH: "The Chinese government has decided to mark 2021 with sweeping arrests of over 50 prominent pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong, removing the remaining veneer of democracy in the city.

Beijing once again has failed to learn from its mistakes in Hong Kong: that repression generates resistance, and that millions of Hong Kong people will persist in their struggle for their right to vote and run for office in a democratically elected government.” NATHAN LAW, HONG KONG DEMOCRACY ACTIVIST WHO FLED THE CITY FOR BRITAIN IN JULY 2020, IN FACEBOOK POST:

“The suppression of political freedom and freedom of speech by the National Security Law has risen to another level. Hong Kong people must remember this hatred. Anyone who is still defending the National Security Law and making peace is the enemy of Hong Kong people."

