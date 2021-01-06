QUOTES-Reaction to media reports on Hong Kong arresting 50 pro-democracy activists

Over 50 pro-democratic activists in Hong Kong were arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of breaking the city's national security law, local media reported, in the biggest crackdown yet against the democratic opposition under the new law.

The following are comments in reaction to the news: TAIWAN'S MAINLAND AFFAIRS COUNCIL SAID:

"We and the international community are equally shocked by the Hong Kong side's early morning raids and the arbitrary arrests of Hong Kong democrats, and condemn any tyrannical acts that oppress democracy and human rights. The 'Hong Kong version of the National Security Law' has frequently struck at democrats on charges of subverting state power. It not only highlights the fact that the Hong Kong Basic Law meant to protect the rights of Hong Kong people's has become nothing but words, but its evil deeds have also turned Hong Kong from the 'Pearl of the Orient' into a shocking 'Purgatory of the Orient'."

U.S. SENATOR BEN SASSE, A MEMBER OF THE SENATE SELECT COMMITTEE ON INTELLIGENCE: "Chairman Xi (Jinping) sees a divided and distracted America, and he isn’t wasting the moment. These despicable raids expose the Chinese Communist Party for the cowardly dictators they are."

U.S. PRESIDENT-ELECT JOE BIDEN’S PICK FOR SECRETARY OF STATE ANTONY BLINKEN: "The sweeping arrests of pro-democracy demonstrators are an assault on those bravely advocating for universal rights. The Biden-Harris administration will stand with the people of Hong Kong and against Beijing’s crackdown on democracy."

HONG KONG DEMOCRACY ACTIVIST SUNNY CHEUNG: "This is once again hard proof that the Hong Kong Legislative Council is a rubber stamp for the NPC (China's parliament the National People's Congress), losing any democratic value it once held. The CCP (Chinese Communist Party) hopes to stifle all traces of democracy in the city. Hong Kong would only be left with ‘dissidents’ who are loyal to the CCP."

U.S. REP. GREGORY MEEKS (NY) VIA HOUSE FOREIGN AFFAIRS COMMITTEE: "Beijing’s national security law is being used to ruthlessly attack Hong Kongers - last week by sentencing democracy activists, this week by arresting dozens of pro-democracy politicians for participating in last year’s LegCo primaries."

MAYA WANG, SENIOR CHINA RESEARCHER AT HUMAN RIGHTS WATCH: "The Chinese government has decided to mark 2021 with sweeping arrests of over 50 prominent pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong, removing the remaining veneer of democracy in the city.

Beijing once again has failed to learn from its mistakes in Hong Kong: that repression generates resistance, and that millions of Hong Kong people will persist in their struggle for their right to vote and run for office in a democratically elected government.” NATHAN LAW, HONG KONG DEMOCRACY ACTIVIST WHO FLED THE CITY FOR BRITAIN IN JULY 2020, IN FACEBOOK POST:

“The suppression of political freedom and freedom of speech by the National Security Law has risen to another level. Hong Kong people must remember this hatred. Anyone who is still defending the National Security Law and making peace is the enemy of Hong Kong people." CHUNG KIM-WAH, VICE CEO OF HONG KONG PUBLIC OPINION RESEARCH INSTITUTE (PORI), TOLD CABLE TV:

"Right now anything you do that they think is in conflict with the regime’s interests, they will round up all, mainly aiming to intimidate... For us, PORI, we only do operational work, we would consider offering our service to whoever comes to us."