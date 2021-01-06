Left Menu
Would TN govt have arrested AIADMK functionaries? DMK's Kanimozhi after CBI arrests in Pollachi case

Following arrest of the secretary of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (AIADMK) Pollachi Town students' wing in connection with a sexual assault case, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi on Wednesday asked if the judicial actions would have been taken against the accused if the case was under Tamil Nadu government?

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 06-01-2021 13:37 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 13:37 IST
DMK MP Kanimozhi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Following arrest of the secretary of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (AIADMK) Pollachi Town students' wing in connection with a sexual assault case, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi on Wednesday asked if the judicial actions would have been taken against the accused if the case was under Tamil Nadu government? "DMK has repeatedly said that AIADMK figures were involved in the Pollachi sexual assault case. Today, DMK's claim came true. AIADMK Pollachi Town students' wing secretary arrested in the case," Kanimozhi tweeted in Tamil.

"CBI has also confirmed the arrest of two AIADMK leaders in the case. Would these arrests have taken place if Edappadi Palaniswami's government had continued to investigate the case?" she asked in another tweet. Meanwhile, as per an official statement, those arrested today include K Arulanandham (34), Sharon Paul (29), and Babu alias Bike Babu (27). Arulanandham is AIADMK's Pollachi Town students wing secretary.

Five people previously arrested in the case are lodged in the central prison in Salem. In the Pollachi sex scandal, more than 50 women were allegedly lured and sexually harassed by a gang of four and the acts were video-graphed.

DMK leaders had alleged that the Tamil Nadu police failed to take action in the Pollachi case as there was the involvement of some people from the ruling AIADMK. (ANI)

