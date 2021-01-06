Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC refuses to entertain plea seeking direction to ECI to stop using EVMs in forthcoming polls

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a plea seeking direction to the Election Commission of India to stop the use of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and use ballot papers in forthcoming elections.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2021 14:28 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 14:22 IST
SC refuses to entertain plea seeking direction to ECI to stop using EVMs in forthcoming polls
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a plea seeking direction to the Election Commission of India to stop the use of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and use ballot papers in forthcoming elections. A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde asked the petitioner-advocate CR Jaya Sukin to the High Court.

During the hearing, the Chief Justice asked the petitioner, "what is the question of fundamental right here? How is it violated?" Sukin contended that voting right is a fundamental right. To this the Bench replied, "since when has voting become a fundamental right?"

The petition said that EVMs must be replaced across India with traditional ballot papers and voting through ballot papers is a more reliable and transparent method for the electoral process of any country. To save democracy, we must introduce the ballot paper system back in the electoral process in the country, the plea has contended.

It has pointed out that EVMs have replaced the old ballot paper system in India, although many countries of the world; including England, France, Germany, Netherlands, and the United States have banned the use of EVMs. That Article 324 of the Constitution of India that elections conducted by Election commission need free and fair, and reflect the will of the voters, plea stated. "That developed countries like the US, Japan, Germany, and others have rejected EVMs during elections, and have chosen the ballot system of voting. This should indicate that EVMs are not satisfactory instruments to be used for the electoral process of a country. EVMs can be hacked. But the ballot system extremely safe," the petition has said.

Pointing out the limitations of EVMs, the plea said that EVMs can easily be hacked, the complete profile of a voter can be accessed through EVMs, they can be used to manage the results of an election, they can easily be tampered by an election official, and even the election software of an EVM can be changed. It has added, "Television channels and print media have time and again questioned the use of EVMs in different states across the country. Experts have alleged that EVMs are not satisfactory for the electoral process of the country."

After the completion of voting through EVMs, no one can register a complaint, on the other hand, ballot papers can provide the option to lodge a complaint for verification, the petition has further said.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Central leadership will decide on cabinet expansion, says Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday said the BJP central leadership will take a call on the much awaited cabinet expansion, amid renewed buzz about the excercise where new aspirants have thrown their hats into the ring. Th...

Bird flu: Madhya Pradesh temporarily bans poultry import from Kerala, other affected states

In the wake of an outbreak of bird flu in Madhya Pradesh, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Wednesday held an emergency meeting at his residence with senior officials and decided to stop poultry business and trade of other birds with ...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The Grammy Awards ceremony got rescheduled due to the coronavirus surge in Los Angeles, while the European Medicines Authority will try to reach a decision on the approval of Modernas COVID-19 vaccine after failing to make a ruling two days...

Nepal's top court begins hearing on dissolution of parliament amid protest

Nepals top court began hearings on Wednesday on petitions challenging Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Olis sudden decision to dissolve parliament, as protesters against his move marched nearby. Oli, 68, has cited internal squabbling within his r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021