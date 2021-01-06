Left Menu
Development News Edition

China says it will respond to planned Taiwan, U.S. defence talks

Speaking in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said it would make a "necessary response based on how the situation develops" and was "resolutely opposed" to the talks. China urges the United States to "immediately stop any form of official exchanges and military links with Taiwan, to avoid further damaging stability in the Taiwan Strait and Sino-U.S. relations", she added.

Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2021 14:27 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 14:27 IST
China says it will respond to planned Taiwan, U.S. defence talks

China said on Wednesday it would make a "necessary response" to a planned military dialogue between the United States and Chinese-claimed Taiwan, saying it firmly opposed the event. China has been angered by stepped up support for the democratic island by outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, including new arms sales and visits to Taipei by senior U.S. officials, which have strained already poor Beijing-Washington ties.

The U.S. State Department said Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs Clarke Cooper would deliver "virtual remarks" at the Taiwan political and military dialogue from the State Department late on Wednesday, though gave no other details. Speaking in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said it would make a "necessary response based on how the situation develops" and was "resolutely opposed" to the talks.

China urges the United States to "immediately stop any form of official exchanges and military links with Taiwan, to avoid further damaging stability in the Taiwan Strait and Sino-U.S. relations", she added. Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said it would not give details of the talks, citing "Taiwan-U.S. mutual trust and a tacit diplomatic understanding".

"The two sides often maintain close and smooth communication on various issues of common concern, so as to continue to deepen cooperation at all levels of politics, economics, and security," said spokeswoman Joanne Ou. Cooper met Taiwan's top diplomat in Washington, Hsiao Bi-khim, in August, saying it was a pleasure to talk with her "as we work together for regional peace and stability".

Democratic Taiwan, claimed by China as its sovereign territory, has come under increasing pressure from Beijing, which has ramped up military activity near the island.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Central leadership will decide on cabinet expansion, says Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday said the BJP central leadership will take a call on the much awaited cabinet expansion, amid renewed buzz about the excercise where new aspirants have thrown their hats into the ring. Th...

Bird flu: Madhya Pradesh temporarily bans poultry import from Kerala, other affected states

In the wake of an outbreak of bird flu in Madhya Pradesh, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Wednesday held an emergency meeting at his residence with senior officials and decided to stop poultry business and trade of other birds with ...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The Grammy Awards ceremony got rescheduled due to the coronavirus surge in Los Angeles, while the European Medicines Authority will try to reach a decision on the approval of Modernas COVID-19 vaccine after failing to make a ruling two days...

Nepal's top court begins hearing on dissolution of parliament amid protest

Nepals top court began hearings on Wednesday on petitions challenging Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Olis sudden decision to dissolve parliament, as protesters against his move marched nearby. Oli, 68, has cited internal squabbling within his r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021