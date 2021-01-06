Left Menu
Development News Edition

Polls to 12 UP legislative council seats to be held on Jan 28: EC

In Andhra Pradesh, the legislative council bypoll was necessitated following the resignation of Pothula Sunitha in November last year.All the elections and by-elections would be held on January 28 and counting of votes will be held one hour after the completion of polls as per established practice..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2021 16:03 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 15:50 IST
Polls to 12 UP legislative council seats to be held on Jan 28: EC
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Polls to 12 legislative council seats in Uttar Pradesh getting vacant later this month and bypolls to two legislative council seats in Bihar and one in Andhra Pradesh will be held on January 28, the Election Commission said on Wednesday. Twelve seats in the UP legislative council are getting vacant on January 30 as the term of the members is coming to an end. One of the 12 members is Nasimuddin Siddiqui, who already stands disqualified.

The 12 members would be elected by members of the legislative assembly (MLAs) in the biennial elections. The MLCs who are retiring include Swatantra Dev Singh, Dinesh Sharma and Laxman Acharya (BJP), Naseemuddin Siddiqui (disqualified), Dharmavir Ashok and Pradip Jatav (BSP), and Ahmed Hasan, Ashu Malik, Ramesh Yadav, Ram Jatan Rajbhar, Virendra Singh and Sahib Singh Saini (SP).

Bypolls to two Bihar legislative council seats were necessitated following the election of BJP leader Sushil Modi to Rajya Sabha recently and election of Vinod Narain Jha to the state legislative assembly in the recently-held Bihar elections. In Andhra Pradesh, the legislative council bypoll was necessitated following the resignation of Pothula Sunitha in November last year.

All the elections and by-elections would be held on January 28 and counting of votes will be held one hour after the completion of polls as per established practice.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India, France to hold annual Strategic Dialogue on January 7

India and France will hold their annual Strategic Dialogue on January 7 here with Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor, leading the Indian delegation and Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to the French President, leading the French delega...

Robert Vadra alleges ED, Income Tax Dept of harassment

By Archana Prasad Amid the Income Tax Departments probe, Robert Vadra, the son-in-law of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday said that the intelligence agencies are harassing him as no tax evasion has been done by him.23,00...

ISL 7: Misfiring Kerala hopes to recalibrate guns against struggling Odisha

As Kerala Blasters prepare to take on Odisha FC in the Indian Super League ISL at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim on Thursday, the one thing on coach Kibu Vicunas mind will be how to get his team to score more goals. Odisha lies bottom of the tab...

Four dead due to gas leak in Odisha's Rourkela Steel Plant

At least four workers died and six others fell ill due to toxic gas leakage at the coal chemical unit of the Rourkela Steel Plant in Odisha on Wednesday morning. In an official statement, the Steel Authority of India SAIL extended deepest c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021