Britain to name former Goldman banker Sharp as next BBC chairman -Sky News

He will succeed David Clementi, a former deputy governor of the Bank of England, who is stepping down in February after four years as chairman of the broadcaster. Queen Elizabeth officially appoints the BBC's chairman on the recommendation of the government. Clementi recruited the BBC's new director general Tim Davie, who started in the role in September.

Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 16:31 IST
Britain is to name former Goldman Sachs banker Richard Sharp as the next chairman of the BBC, Sky News reported on Wednesday.

