Norway prepares legal framework for curfew after record COVID-19 cases

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 06-01-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 18:52 IST
Norway's government is preparing legislation that would allow it to introduce curfews after new COVID-19 cases hit record levels, Justice Minister Monica Maeland said on Wednesday.

"But let me make immediately clear that as of today, we are not considering to introduce a curfew or anything resembling a curfew ... this is something we hope will never become necessary," Maeland told a news conference.

