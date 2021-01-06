NYSE to delist three Chinese telecom firms, reversing course again
Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2021 20:23 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 20:23 IST
The New York Stock Exchange said on Wednesday it will delist three Chinese telecom companies from Jan. 11, in another U-turn a day after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told the NYSE chief he disagreed with its earlier decision to reverse the delistings.
The latest move marks the third about-turn, amid confusion over rules set by the Trump administration and escalating tensions within Washington on China policy. The bourse had on Monday reversed a decision announced just last week to delist
Plans to delist the three Chinese firms were prompted by a White House executive order banning U.S. investment in Chinese military-linked companies. On Tuesday, Mnuchin told NYSE President Stacey Cunningham that he disagreed with the bourse's prior decision.
