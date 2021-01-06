Left Menu
Development News Edition

NYSE to delist three Chinese telecom firms, reversing course again

The New York Stock Exchange said on Wednesday it will delist three Chinese telecom companies from Jan. 11, in another U-turn a day after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told the NYSE chief he disagreed with its earlier decision to reverse the delistings. The latest move marks the third about-turn, amid confusion over rules set by the Trump administration and escalating tensions within Washington on China policy.

Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2021 20:23 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 20:23 IST
NYSE to delist three Chinese telecom firms, reversing course again

The New York Stock Exchange said on Wednesday it will delist three Chinese telecom companies from Jan. 11, in another U-turn a day after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told the NYSE chief he disagreed with its earlier decision to reverse the delistings.

The latest move marks the third about-turn, amid confusion over rules set by the Trump administration and escalating tensions within Washington on China policy. The bourse had on Monday reversed a decision announced just last week to delist , China Telecom Corp Ltd and China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd after consulting with regulators in connection with the U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control.

Plans to delist the three Chinese firms were prompted by a White House executive order banning U.S. investment in Chinese military-linked companies. On Tuesday, Mnuchin told NYSE President Stacey Cunningham that he disagreed with the bourse's prior decision.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Baptist pastor Warnock becomes first Black U.S. Senator from Georgia

The deep-voiced Baptist pastor who now holds the pulpit where slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. preached made history in his uphill battle to unseat a sitting Republican to become the first Black U.S. Senator from Georgia.The...

Cobra Kai Season 3 official synopsis revealed, is Miguel in a dangerous condition?

The martial art enthusiasts are highly excited as they are just a few hours behind the release of Cobra Kai Season 3. They have been waiting for third seasons premiere for over one year. Read further to know what you can see in Cobra Kai Se...

German bond yields rise to five-week high as U.S. yields jump on Georgia count

Germanys 10-year bond yields rose to five-week highs on Wednesday, pushed up by a jump in U.S. Treasury yields as expectations rose that a win for Democrats in a Senate runoff race in Georgia may signal more fiscal spending. Democrats won o...

U.S. sets COVID-19 hospitalization record as states ramp up vaccination efforts

More Americans were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday than at any time since the pandemic began, as coronavirus infections and deaths soared across much of the United States and a historic vaccination effort lagged.U.S. COVID-19 hospi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021