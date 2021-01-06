Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump supporters crowd into Washington to protest Congress certifying Biden's victory

Thousands of supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump, including members of far-right groups, gathered in Washington in protest at a meeting of Congress on Wednesday to certify Joe Biden's victory in November's presidential election. Trump, who lost the election promised to address the protesters at the Ellipse, a park near the White House, where Biden is due to take over in two weeks.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-01-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 21:41 IST
Trump supporters crowd into Washington to protest Congress certifying Biden's victory
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Thousands of supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump, including members of far-right groups, gathered in Washington in protest at a meeting of Congress on Wednesday to certify Joe Biden's victory in November's presidential election.

Trump, who lost the election promised to address the protesters at the Ellipse, a park near the White House, where Biden is due to take over in two weeks. "BIG CROWDS!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

One of his sons, Eric Trump, warmed up the flag-waving crowds with unfounded conspiracy theories. "Is there any person here that actually thinks that Joe Biden won this election?" Eric Trump said to shouts of "No."

The states have all certified that Biden, a Democrat, won the election by 306 Electoral College votes to Trump's 232, and Trump's challenges to Biden's victory have floundered in courts across the country. "It doesn't matter," Eric Trump said. "They can lie; they can cheat; they can steal. My father has started a movement and this movement will never, ever die."

Congress was due to certify Biden's victory on Wednesday. Many of Trump's fellow Republicans have promised a stonewalling effort that could stretch proceedings past midnight but was almost certain to fail. Washington police earlier banned from the city Enrique Tarrio, the leader of the Trump-supporting far-right group the Proud Boys, after he was arrested on Monday for destruction of property and possession of a firearm magazine. Tarrio could not immediately be reached for comment.

Crowd control largely fell to the Metropolitan Police Department, which mobilized all 3,750 officers, the Capitol Police, the Park Police, the U.S. Secret Service, and more than 300 members of the city's National Guard, according to Washington police chief Robert Contee and other officials. Police have told protesters not to bring their guns to Washington, which has some of the nation's strictest gun laws and bans the open carrying of firearms.

On Tuesday evening, Trump supporters trying to reach Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington were stopped by riot gear-clad police, who used pepper spray and batons to drive them back.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

In last-gasp showdown, Trump allies in Congress to challenge his loss to Biden

A band of U.S. President Donald Trumps Republican allies in Congress planned a last-ditch effort on Wednesday to undo his election loss to Democrat Joe Biden, a bid almost certain to fail that comes on the same day their party is poised to ...

EXCLUSIVE-Italy could take on $17 billion of UniCredit bad loans to ease MPS sale -sources

Italy is working on a plan to take on about 14 billion euros 17 billion of UniCredits impaired loans to make a takeover of state-owned Monte dei Paschi more attractive for the countrys second-biggest bank, sources told Reuters. Bad loan man...

Soccer-Antwerp forward says sorry for wearing rival team's shirt

Royal Antwerp forward Didier Lamkel Ze has apologised after showing up at the Belgian clubs training ground this week wearing the shirt of their bitter rivals Anderlecht in an attempt to force a transfer. The Cameroon international was deni...

Dr Harsh Vardhan releases report on Longitudinal Ageing Study of India Wave-1

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Health Family Welfare released INDIA REPORT on Longitudinal Ageing Study of India LASI Wave-1 today on the virtual platform.LASI is a fullscale national survey of scientific investigation of the health,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021