Punjab CM orders withdrawal of section 307 IPC in cow dung dumping case, defends arrest of Punjabi singer Shree Brar

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Wednesday ordered the withdrawal of Section 307 against farm laws protestors who dumped cow dung outside a former BJP minister's house.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 06-01-2021 21:59 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 21:58 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh . Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Wednesday ordered the withdrawal of Section 307 against farm laws protestors who dumped cow dung outside a former BJP minister's house. An official release said Captain Amarinder Singh, who also holds the Home portfolio, has also ordered the transfer of the SHO who had registered the "attempt to murder" case, which is now being probed by a Special Investigative Team (SIT).

The Chief Minister said the SHO had gone overboard in registering a case under Section 307 of IPC. "There was no attempt to murder," he said, referring to the Hoshiarpur incident, in which a group of protestors had unloaded a trolley full of cow dung in front of former Punjab minister Tikshan Sud's residence. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has termed as correct and justified the arrest of Punjabi singer Shree Brar for promoting gun culture in a music video. Promoting gangsterism and gun culture in this manner was absolutely wrong, he said, adding that the case had been registered correctly in the matter which related to an old song of the singer.

Captain Amarinder Singh made it clear that the arrest had no connect with the singer's video in support of the protesting farmers, which in fact was appreciable. However, his good work now could not condone the negative impact of his old song encouraging youth to pick up guns.

Noting that Punjab was a border state facing threats from across the border, the Chief Minister said "we will not allow the state's peace to be disturbed in any manner", which such acts had potential to do. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

