U.S. Sen. Schumer says Democratic Senate to make $2,000 stimulus payment top priority

U.S. Sen. Schumer says Democratic Senate to make $2,000 stimulus payment top priorityReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-01-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 22:34 IST
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday predicted Democrats will win control of the Senate for the next two years once all votes are counted in a special election in Georgia, as he promised to deliver "bold change" for America.
Schumer, who is poised to become Senate majority leader, told reporters: "One of the first things that I want to do when our new senators are seated is deliver the $2,000 check" to help people get through the coronavirus pandemic.
