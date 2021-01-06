Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mamata diverting attention by bringing resolution against farm laws in Bengal Assembly: Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday targeted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for announcing to bring resolutions against farm laws and alleged that Trinamool Congress (TMC) Chief is diverting the attention of the public.

ANI | Purulia (West Bengal) | Updated: 06-01-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 23:15 IST
Mamata diverting attention by bringing resolution against farm laws in Bengal Assembly: Dilip Ghosh
West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Wednesday.. Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday targeted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for announcing to bring resolutions against farm laws and alleged that Trinamool Congress (TMC) Chief is diverting the attention of the public. "Whenever the Mamata Banerjee government gets into crisis, she comes with a stand like this. Now she has said she will bring a resolution against farm laws. In the Legislative Assembly, one takes a decision regarding the Opposition and comes with a condemnation motion against the Central government. We have seen this in demonetization and the GST and they involve in the political drama," Ghosh told ANI.

"Now she has said she will bring resolution against farm laws. On the other hand, Congress and the Left said that they will bring a no-confidence motion against the Mamata Banerjee government. There is a crisis on both sides for Mamata Banerjee. Her party is also in crisis. That's why she had to do drama like this to divert attention," he added. On January 4, the Chief Minister announced that her government will bring a resolution against the farm laws in the state Assembly.

"I am in favour of farmers and want the withdrawal of these three bills for the sake of the country and farmers. Before the bills came in, they had made the godowns. Their political intention is clear and that's why they are not taking it back," Banerjee said. Farmers have been protesting at the borders of Delhi since November 26 last year against the newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance, and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bolsonaro blasts Brazil's syringe makers over soaring prices

President Jair Bolsonaro accused syringe makers on Wednesday of pushing up their prices after the government failed to buy hundreds of millions of syringes via auction for its COVID-19 vaccination drive, leading it to requisition surplus su...

Odisha govt approves over Rs 5,358-cr investment proposals

The Odisha government on Wednesday approved investment proposals worth over Rs 5,358 crore in metal, cement and petrochemical sectors, which would likely to generate employment opportunities for 3,667 people. A high-level clearance authorit...

Two sisters found dead in home near Nagpur

Two sisters were found dead under mysterious circumstances in their house in Kamptee town near Nagpur on Wednesday, police said. The deceased were identified by the police as Padma Nagorao Lawte 60 and Kalpana 50.According to the police, th...

PM Kisan scheme: Centre asks Bengal govt to depute nodal officer

Days after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee agreed to implement the PM Kisan scheme for farmers of the state, the Centre on Wednesday urged her to depute a nodal officer to facilitate the process of transferring funds to them. In ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021