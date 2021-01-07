Kosovo president sets Feb 14 as date for snap vote

Kosovo’s acting president, Vjosa Osmani, set Feb. 14 as the date for an early parliamentary election on Wednesday, following the country's top court decision to annul the June parliamentary vote to elect the new government.

"The Election Commission is instructed to take all necessary actions to hold the elections," Osmani said in a written statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)