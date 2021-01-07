Trump calls for peace, tells protesters to go home

Trump calls for peace, tells protesters to go homeReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-01-2021 02:59 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 02:59 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday called for peace and told protesters to go home after hundreds of demonstrators stormed the U.S. Capitol building and sought to force Congress to undo his election loss.
Trump, in a video on Twitter, repeated an unsupported claim the election was stolen, but said "you have to go home now. We have to have peace. We have to have law and order."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Congress
U.S.
Donald Trump
