Facebook, YouTube pull Trump video after protesters storm U.S. Capitol

Facebook, YouTube pull Trump video after protesters storm U.S. CapitolReuters | Updated: 07-01-2021 04:35 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 04:35 IST
Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc's YouTube took down a video from President Donald Trump on Wednesday that continued to make the baseless claim the election was fraudulent as he told protesters who had stormed the U.S. Capitol to go home. Facebook's vice president of integrity Guy Rosen tweeted the social media company had taken down the video because "on balance we believe it contributes to rather than diminishes the risk of ongoing violence."
Twitter Inc also restricted users from retweeting the video "due to a risk of violence," as hundreds of protesters sought to force Congress to undo the president's election loss to Democratic president-elect Joe Biden.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
With U.S. Senate at stake, Black voters loom large for Democratic candidates in Georgia
Insider Bazoum emerges as likely winner in Niger's first democratic transfer of power
BJP will keep fighting for democratic rights of people of Bengal: Dilip Ghosh
Niger votes Sunday on path to 1st democratic power transfer
Niger votes in search of first democratic transition