Ex-President George W. Bush condemns D.C. riots as 'sickening and heartbreaking'

Former Republican President George W. Bush condemned the rioting at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday and said he was appalled by the "reckless behavior of some political leaders since the election."

"It is a sickening and heartbreaking sight," Bush said in a statement. "This is how election results are disputed in a banana republic - not our democratic republic."

He said the violent assault on the Capitol was undertaken by "people whose passions have been inflamed by falsehoods and false hopes. Insurrection could do grave damage to our nation and reputation."

