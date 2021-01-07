U.S. Congress certifies enough Electoral College votes to give Biden victory

U.S. Congress certifies enough Electoral College votes to give Biden victoryReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-01-2021 14:04 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 14:04 IST
The U.S. Congress on Thursday certified enough Electoral College votes for Democrat Joe Biden to hand him the victory in the Nov. 3 presidential race over Republican President Donald Trump.
With Congress approving Vermont's votes, Biden now has at least the 270 Electoral College votes that are the minimum for claiming the presidency. Congress' review of the states' Electoral College votes, which was interrupted on Wednesday by Trump supporters storming the Capitol Building, was nearing an end.
