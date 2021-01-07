Left Menu
Development News Edition

Merkel angry, sad after 'rioters' stormed U.S. Capitol

German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed anger on Thursday at the storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump which she blamed on the fact the U.S. president has failed to recognise his defeat to Democrat Joe Biden.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 07-01-2021 14:37 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 14:37 IST
Merkel angry, sad after 'rioters' stormed U.S. Capitol

German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed anger on Thursday at the storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump which she blamed on the fact the U.S. president has failed to recognise his defeat to Democrat Joe Biden. "We all saw yesterday the unsettling pictures of the storming of the U.S. Congress and these pictures made me angry and also sad," Merkel told a meeting of German conservatives. "I regret that since November President Trump has not acknowledged his defeat and also yesterday."

Merkel called the hundreds of Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol "attackers and rioters" and said she was confident that Biden will be inaugurated as U.S. President in two weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TMC MP Mahua Moitra urges HC to stay proceedings in defamation case

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra Thursday urged the Delhi High Court to stay the proceedings before a trial court in a defamation case filed against her by Zee News and its editor. Moitra, who has challenged the summons and framing of cha...

Amid COVID-19 surge, S.Africa aims to vaccinate for herd immunity

South Africa will vaccinate 40 million people or two-thirds of its population against COVID-19 in order to achieve herd immunity, its health minister said on Thursday, as a mutant variant drove daily new cases above 21,000 for the first tim...

Air pollution linked to increased risk of pregnancy loss in India: Lancet study

Pregnant women in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, who are exposed to poor air quality, may be at higher risk of stillbirths and miscarriages, according to a modelling study published in The Lancet Planetary Health journal. Researchers found th...

Freight Corridor will lead to rapid industrial development in Rajasthan, says Governor Kalraj Mishra

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra said the 306 kilometers long Rewari-Madar section of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will lead to rapid industrial development in Rajasthan. As ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021