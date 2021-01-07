Common effluent treatment plant to be set up in Erode: TN CM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Thursday said a common effluent treatment plant (CETP) would be established over 26 acres of land here for the benefit of the people. On the second day of his election campaign in the district known for textile dying units, the Chief Minister noted that the units violated norms and polluted water bodies by discharging effluents without treating them.

In a bid to address the pollution-related problems the state government proposed to establish a Common Effluent Treatment Plant in the district with Centre's financial assistance, and 26 acres of land has been acquired already for the purpose, he said. Highlighting the developmental works carried out in Erode by his government and the effective steps taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Palaniswami alleged that the previous DMK regime has done nothing good for the people of the state.

Training guns at DMK President, he said M K Stalin was spreading false information that his party men were involved in corruption.

