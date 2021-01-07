Left Menu
Development News Edition

Common effluent treatment plant to be set up in Erode: TN CM

On the second day of his election campaign in the district known for textile dying units, the Chief Minister noted that the units violated norms and polluted water bodies by discharging effluents without treating them.In a bid to address the pollution-related problems the state government proposed to establish a Common Effluent Treatment Plant in the district with Centres financial assistance, and 26 acres of land has been acquired already for the purpose, he said.

PTI | Erode | Updated: 07-01-2021 15:26 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 14:50 IST
Common effluent treatment plant to be set up in Erode: TN CM
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Thursday said a common effluent treatment plant (CETP) would be established over 26 acres of land here for the benefit of the people. On the second day of his election campaign in the district known for textile dying units, the Chief Minister noted that the units violated norms and polluted water bodies by discharging effluents without treating them.

In a bid to address the pollution-related problems the state government proposed to establish a Common Effluent Treatment Plant in the district with Centre's financial assistance, and 26 acres of land has been acquired already for the purpose, he said. Highlighting the developmental works carried out in Erode by his government and the effective steps taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Palaniswami alleged that the previous DMK regime has done nothing good for the people of the state.

Training guns at DMK President, he said M K Stalin was spreading false information that his party men were involved in corruption.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TMC MP Mahua Moitra urges HC to stay proceedings in defamation case

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra Thursday urged the Delhi High Court to stay the proceedings before a trial court in a defamation case filed against her by Zee News and its editor. Moitra, who has challenged the summons and framing of cha...

Amid COVID-19 surge, S.Africa aims to vaccinate for herd immunity

South Africa will vaccinate 40 million people or two-thirds of its population against COVID-19 in order to achieve herd immunity, its health minister said on Thursday, as a mutant variant drove daily new cases above 21,000 for the first tim...

Air pollution linked to increased risk of pregnancy loss in India: Lancet study

Pregnant women in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, who are exposed to poor air quality, may be at higher risk of stillbirths and miscarriages, according to a modelling study published in The Lancet Planetary Health journal. Researchers found th...

Freight Corridor will lead to rapid industrial development in Rajasthan, says Governor Kalraj Mishra

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra said the 306 kilometers long Rewari-Madar section of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will lead to rapid industrial development in Rajasthan. As ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021