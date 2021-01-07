Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFL-Seahawks' Wilson calls for calm amid U.S. Capitol violence

Trump has been a vocal critic of players "taking the knee", saying previously it was disrespecting the country and the flag, and the controversy was rekindled amid nationwide protests following the death of George Floyd, a Black man, in police custody in May. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III and former Chicago Bears running back Matt Forte said the response by law enforcement to events in Washington was proof of the racial disparities in policing.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-01-2021 15:25 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 15:00 IST
NFL-Seahawks' Wilson calls for calm amid U.S. Capitol violence
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@Seahawks)

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has called for calm after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a bid to overturn the results of the Nov. 3 election won by Joe Biden. Protesters forced their way past metal security barricades, broke windows and scaled walls to fight their way into the Capitol.

Police said four people died during the chaos - one from gunshot wounds and three from medical emergencies - and 52 people were arrested. The incident drew strong reactions from a number of former and current NFL players including Wilson, who urged people to show unity during a turbulent time.

"What we do need to do is come together," Wilson told reporters. "It has to start with love, with people coming together. Our leaders and everything else in our country. We need safety, we need protection for our children and people." Retired former Super Bowl champion Jermon Bushrod condemned the incident on Twitter, saying: "I'm sorry but these are not 'protesters'. They're thugs, rioters, terrorists and whatever other words the media likes to use to describe people in these type of unfortunate events."

Bushrod's sentiment was echoed by San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman. "Never thought Americans would let terrorists into the capital without a fight....sad day," Sherman tweeted.

The NFL has been caught up in a debate over players kneeling during the pre-game anthem to protest racial injustice since then 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began the practice in 2016 and helped reinvigorate the Black Lives Matter movement. Trump has been a vocal critic of players "taking the knee", saying previously it was disrespecting the country and the flag, and the controversy was rekindled amid nationwide protests following the death of George Floyd, a Black man, in police custody in May.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III and former Chicago Bears running back Matt Forte said the response by law enforcement to events in Washington was proof of the racial disparities in policing. "The difference in the treatment between races in America is on full display," Griffin wrote on Twitter.

Forte tweeted: "Now y'all know if a crowd of Black people were to gather and do this to a playground let alone the Capitol it'd be a wrap for each person on the other side of law enforcement."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 6-U.S. Congress certifies Biden win hours after harrowing Capitol Hill assault

Hours after hundreds of President Donald Trumps supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a harrowing assault on American democracy, a shaken Congress on Thursday formally certified Democrat Joe Bidens election victory.Immediately afterward, t...

TMC MP Mahua Moitra urges HC to stay proceedings in defamation case

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra Thursday urged the Delhi High Court to stay the proceedings before a trial court in a defamation case filed against her by Zee News and its editor. Moitra, who has challenged the summons and framing of cha...

Amid COVID-19 surge, S.Africa aims to vaccinate for herd immunity

South Africa will vaccinate 40 million people or two-thirds of its population against COVID-19 in order to achieve herd immunity, its health minister said on Thursday, as a mutant variant drove daily new cases above 21,000 for the first tim...

Air pollution linked to increased risk of pregnancy loss in India: Lancet study

Pregnant women in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, who are exposed to poor air quality, may be at higher risk of stillbirths and miscarriages, according to a modelling study published in The Lancet Planetary Health journal. Researchers found th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021