Top foreign stories at 1740 hrs

FGN50 US-4THLD PROTEST Trump supporters storm US Capitol; 4 dead in violence Washington: In an unprecedented assault on democracy in America, thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol and clashed with police, resulting in at least four deaths and interrupting a constitutional process to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the election. By Lalit K Jha FGN78 US-CONGRESS-VOTE-LD BIDEN Joint session of US Congress certifies Biden's electoral victory over Trump Washington: A Joint Session of the US Congress on Thursday formally certified the Electoral College victory of Joe Biden as the next US President and Kamala Harris as the Vice President in the November 3 election. By Lalit K Jha FGN76 US-TRUMP-BIDEN Trump pledges 'orderly' transfer of power to Biden on January 20 Washington: Outgoing US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that there will be an ''orderly'' transfer of power to Joe Biden on January 20. FGN68 US-PROTEST-WORLD-3RDLD REAX Disgraceful, distressing, horrible: World leaders denounce violence in US Washington: World leaders and governments expressed shock, disbelief, and horror as unprecedented scenes unfolded in the heart of America after thousands of President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the US Capitol in an attempt to stop a peaceful transition of power.

FGN67 US-PROTEST-PELOSI US House Speaker Pelosi's office damaged during Capitol riot Washington: Pro-Trump rioters -- who overtook the US Capitol on Wednesday and stormed past police barricades -- vandalised the office of Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House of Representatives. FGN63 US-PROTEST-LD OBAMA Four living ex-presidents deride US Capitol breach by Trump supporters Washington: Slamming President Donald Trump for inciting violence at the US Capitol, all four living former US presidents -- Barack Obama, George W Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter -- have condemned the actions of pro-Trump rioters and underlined the need for a peaceful transfer of power. By Lalit K Jha FGN56 TRUMP-US-MEDIA President Trump is 'menace', must be removed and held accountable for Capitol attack: US media New York: Donald Trump, whose ''seditious rhetoric'' incited a violent attack on the Capitol, is a ''menace'' and is unfit to remain in office and must be removed, US media outlets have asserted, as they tore into the American President, demanding that he be held accountable through impeachment proceedings or criminal prosecution. By Yoshita Singh FGN39 US-TRUMP-LD TWITTER Twitter, Facebook suspend Trump accounts after violence at US Capitol Washington: In an unprecedented move, Twitter and Facebook have suspended President Donald Trump's accounts after he continued to push conspiracy theories about the November 3 election following the storming of the US Capitol by his supporters. By Lalit K Jha FGN82 PAK-JEM-AZHAR Pakistan's anti-terrorism court issues arrest warrant for JeM chief Masood Azhar Lahore: In a significant development, an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan on Thursday issued an arrest warrant for banned Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar on the charges of terror financing. By M Zulqernain FGN62 US-ARMY-CIO Indian-American becomes US Army's first CIO Washington: Indian-American Dr Raj Iyer has taken over as the first Chief Information Officer of the US Army, after the Pentagon created the position in July 2020. By Lalit K Jha FGN70 LANKA-JAISHANKAR-TAMILS Jaishankar discusses role of provincial councils with Tamil leaders in Lanka Colombo: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met the Tamil leadership in Sri Lanka and discussed issues pertaining to the development and devolution and the role of provincial councils as part of national reconciliation. FGN58 CHINA-BEIJING-COLDWAVE Beijing at -19.6 deg C records coldest morning in over five decades Beijing: The mercury dipped to minus 19.6 degrees Celsius on Thursday morning in Beijing as a strong cold wave swept through the city, marking the coldest morning in the Chinese capital since 1966. By K J M Varma PTI IND IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)