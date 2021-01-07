Quit politics to work for development of sports: Shukla

Two days after resigning as stateminister and TMC president of Howrah Zilla (sadar), formerBengal Ranjhi team captain Laxmi Ratan Shukla on Thursday saidthat he is ''quitting'' politics for the time being, as he wantsto work for the development of sports.

''I do not want to be in politics for the time being.

That's why I have resigned,'' Shukla told reporters during apress conference at his cricket academy.

Shukla, in a letter to party supremo Mamata Banerjee,had said on Tuesday that he was resigning as the minister ofstate for sports and youth affairs and TMC Howrah (sadar)president, but would complete his term as a legislator.

''I personally thank everybody I have come across. Iwill continue going out (to reach out to people) as I am stillthe MLA. I thank the people of Bengal for their support. Eventoday they call me a sportsperson and that's my true identity.

I am happy that my identity has not changed,'' he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)