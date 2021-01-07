CCB summons to Kannada actress Radhika Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru, Jan 7 (PTI): Kannada actress RadhikaKumaraswamy has been issued summons by the Central CrimeBranch (CCB) here for allegedly receiving Rs 75 lakh from aman who had been arrested for duping a realtor.

The actress, who had been asked to appear before aninvestigating officer, had told reporters on Wednesday thatshe had received Rs 15 lakh from the man Yuvaraj, whoidentified himself with a right wing party.

Radhika said she received the money from Yuvaraj to makea period film. She, however, expressed ignorance about theremaining Rs 60 lakh deposited in her account.

She had even said she would cooperate with theinvestigation if the CCB summoned her.

The CCB had arrested Yuvaraj in December following acomplaint by a realtor who alleged that he was duped to thetune of Rs 10 crore with the promise of an election ticket.

The raid on his residence led to the recovery of a cashof Rs 26 lakh and cheques for Rs 91 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)