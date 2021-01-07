Goa CM Pramod Sawant to meet Amit Shah in Delhi, discusses state issues

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi todiscuss issues concerning the state.

A statement issued here by the Chief Minister's Office(CMO) said that Sawant met Shah at the latter's officialresidence in the national capital.

''Various issues related to resumption of miningactivities in the state, coal and others were discussed duringthe meeting,'' the CMO said.

The home minister also expressed happiness over theBJP's performance in the Zilla Panchayat elections held lastmonth, wherein the party won 33 seats, it said.

''The home minister assured the chief minister fullsupport from the Centre in the fight against COVID-19, itsvaccination drive and other priorities of Goa as the stateentered 60th year of its Liberation,'' the CMO added in thestatement.

