Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana cops hunt for ex-AP minister s husband, other absconding accused in kidnap case

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-01-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 22:03 IST
Telangana cops hunt for ex-AP minister s husband, other absconding accused in kidnap case

The Telangana Police intensifiedefforts to nab former Andhra Pradesh minister Bhuma AkhilaPriyas husband and other absconding accused in the kidnap ofa former badminton player and his two brothers here over aland dispute, a senior official said onThursday.

Police teams have been sent to Andhra Pradesh andKarnataka as part of the operations to nab them, a day afterpolice rescued the trio abandoned by their abductors, theofficial said.

A group of around 15 people posing as Income Taxsleuths, with fake search warrants entered the house ofPraveen, a former national badminton player, at Bowenpally onthe night of January 5 on the pretext of conducting a raid andabducted him and his two brothers after locking up otherfamily members in a room.

They took Praveen and his brothers to a farmhouse butlater abandoned them at Narsingi here early Wedesday afterpolice intensified search to locate them. Police later rescuedthe trio from there.

Police said preliminary investigation revealed that theaccused, including Priya, who was on Wednesday arrested, andher absconding husband Bhargava Ram and others allegedlyplanned and executed the kidnap following a dispute withPraveen over a 25-acre land located at Hafeezpet here.

Akhila Priya and her husband are the main conspirators.

They hired a few people and got it (kidnap) executed throughthem, a senior police official told PTI, adding based oninvestigation so far, the gang members were from AndhraPradesh.

The abductors also took signatures on some documents andblank papers from the trio, family members of Praveen said.

Priya presently in judicial custody and lodged in a jailhere, has been named as the first accused in the remand reportby the police, the official said.

Meanwhile, Priya, a former Andhra Pradesh TourismMinister in the previous TDP regime, moved a bail applicationin a local court which has been posted for Friday.

A petition seeking police custody of her for furtherinterrogation will be filed, the official said.

The investigation disclosed that Praveen had purchasedthe land in 2016 but the accused Subba Reddy, Priya and herhusband started claiming the land.

Priyaalong with her husband and other accused plannedand organised the abductionin order to extort money and theproperty from them, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Paris Club of creditors says Angola gets debt deadline extension

Jan 7 Reuters - PARIS CLUB OF INTERNATIONAL CREDITORS SAY HAVE ACCEPTED TO PROVIDE TO THE REPUBLIC OF ANGOLA AN EXTENSION OF THE TIME-BOUND SUSPENSION OF DEBT SERVICE DUE FROM JAN 1 TO JUNE 30 2021. Source text for Eikon Further company cov...

Moody's says Mexican economy won't reach pre-pandemic levels until at least 2023

Moodys Investors Service said in a report on Thursday that Mexico will not reach its pre-pandemic economic output levels of 2019 until at least 2023.Mexicos economy was already in a slight recession in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic rava...

Top China, Russia advisers among White House resignations after Capitol violence

Top national security aides and other staffers have resigned from President Donald Trumps administration in protest over the storming of Capitol Hill by his supporters, and officials said on Thursday more departures are expected soon. Deput...

S.Africa's two biggest pharmacies plan to offer COVID-19 vaccines

South Africas two biggest pharmacy chains Clicks Group and Dis-Chem Pharmacies said they plan to offer COVID-19 shots at their stores and provide storage and distribution facilities in the vaccine rollout programme once the government provi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021