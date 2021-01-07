Qureshi holds talks with counterparts from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain

Left Menu
PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 07-01-2021 23:03 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 23:03 IST
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday held telephonic conversation with his counterparts from Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Bahrain to support efforts for the reduction of tension in the Gulf region.

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) meeting hosted by the kingdom in Al-Ula on January 5 marked the end of boycott of Qatar and normalisation of its ties with Riyadh and other Arab nations. Qureshi in his talks with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud congratulated him on holding a successful GCC Summit, according to the Foreign Office.

“He (Qureshi) appreciated the positive role played by Saudi Arabia in the resolution of outstanding issues among the members of the GCC and hoped that the spirit of cooperation exhibited at the GCC-Summit in Al-Ula will promote confidence and cooperation among the GCC countries and will also contribute towards enhanced regional peace, security and development,” said the FO.

The two foreign ministers agreed to continue mutual consultations on regional and global issues of common interest. Foreign Minister Qureshi said he looked forward to receiving the Saudi Foreign Minister in Islamabad, at an early date.

Talking to Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Qureshi appreciated the positive developments that led to a successful GCC Summit.

He hoped that the spirit of cooperation in the GCC Summit will augur well for enhanced confidence and cooperation among the countries of the organisation. Qureshi also acknowledged the constructive and supportive role played by Qatar towards Afghan peace process.

Qureshi also congratulated Foreign Minister of Bahrain Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani on the successful GCC Summit and the two leaders agreed to continue engaging on regional and global issues and working together to enhance bilateral ties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

