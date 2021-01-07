Left Menu
PTI | Erode | Updated: 07-01-2021 23:08 IST
Verbal duel over 'corruption' continues between

The war of words over corruptionallegations between Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswamiand DMK president M K Stalin continued on Thursday with theformer hitting out at the latter for shying away from a debateby trying to link unconnected matters.

A day after Palaniswami, the AIADMK co-coordinatorchallenged Stalin to a debate on corruption, the DMK topleader responded saying he was ready for it provided the ChiefMinister took legal steps to get a stay -ordered by theSupreme Court- vacated for a CBI probe against him.

The apex court had stayed a Madras High Court'sdirective of 2018, ordering a CBI probe into allegations ofcorruption, vis-a-vis Chief Minister K Palaniswami, in theaward of road contracts by the state government.

Also, Stalin said Palaniswami should pass a Cabinetresolution granting permission for a probe against him andState Ministers over allegations on corruption and forward itto Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

Reacting, Palaniswami, said Stalin was trying to linktwo separate, unconnected matters. ''I have said already. Ifyou have courage, come let us debate. Specify rights andwrongs,'' he said in his poll campaign here.

He asserted that his government had all along beenworking within the framework of law and accused Stalin ofdeliberately disseminating falsehood and making baselesscorruption allegations.

Assembly election is due in Tamil Nadu during April-May this year.

Also, Palaniswami alleged that wealth has beenaccumulated in the names of 58 relatives of the DMK chief.

The Chief Minister said he on the other hand inheritedhis property from his grandfather.

