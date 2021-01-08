Biden to pick Raimondo for Commerce secretary -CNN

Biden to pick Raimondo for Commerce secretary -CNNReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-01-2021 00:08 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 00:07 IST
President-elect Joe Biden is prepared to pick Gina Raimondo to lead the U.S. Commerce Department, CNN reported on Thursday, citing two people familiar with the matter.
The announcement is expected to be made in a round of Cabinet positions that could be announced on Friday, CNN said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
