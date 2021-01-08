Biden says Trump fomented violence at U.S. Capitol

Biden says Trump fomented violence at U.S. CapitolReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-01-2021 00:37 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 00:34 IST
President-elect Joe Biden said on Thursday the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday was one of the darkest days in the history of the country, an assault on democracy fomented by President Donald Trump.
Biden, speaking in Wilmington, Delaware, called the Trump supporters who forced their way into the building "domestic terrorists."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden
- U.S.
- Donald Trump
- Delaware
- Trump
- Wilmington
ALSO READ
U.S. suspects Iranians created website threatening U.S. election officials
U.S. cyber agency says SolarWinds hackers are 'impacting' state, local governments
U.S. cyber agency says SolarWinds hackers are 'impacting' state, local governments
Iran formin dismisses Trump's tweet that Tehran behind attack on U.S. Embassy in Baghdad
Kremlin says new U.S. sanctions could complicate Nord Stream 2's completion