Pelosi calls for Trump's immediate removal through 25th Amendment

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday called for President Donald Trump's immediate removal from office through the 25th Amendment, a day after the president's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an assault on American democracy.

"Yesterday, the President of the United States incited an armed insurrection against America," Pelosi told reporters at the U.S. Capitol, adding that Trump committed a "seditious act".

