Pelosi calls for Trump's immediate removal through 25th Amendment

Pelosi calls for Trump's immediate removal through 25th AmendmentReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-01-2021 00:48 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 00:46 IST
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday called for President Donald Trump's immediate removal from office through the 25th Amendment, a day after the president's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an assault on American democracy.
"Yesterday, the President of the United States incited an armed insurrection against America," Pelosi told reporters at the U.S. Capitol, adding that Trump committed a "seditious act".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
