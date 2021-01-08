Report cards of Modi and Didi must be compared; TMC to trounce BJP on devpt parameters: Abhishek Banerjee

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjeeon Thursday challenged the BJP-led government at the Centre tocome out with a report card, seeking a 'Modi versus Didi'comparison of performances.

He also asserted that the TMC dispensation in Bengalwould trounce the Modi government at the Centre, if thereports are compared, and vowed to leave politics if it wasotherwise.

''I ask the Narendra Modi dispensation to publish areport card of its performance, let the fight be on theparameters of development. If we do not trounce them by 10-0,I will not be in politics anymore.'' Addressing a public meeting here in Dakshin Dinajpur,he claimed that all lotus flowers which bloomed in the statein 2019 will be swept away in the TMC-triggered flood in theupcoming Assembly elections.

The BJP won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats in WestBengal in the 2019 parliamentary elections.

Banerjee, who also heads the youth wing of the TMC,said that those who are trying to harm the culture andheritage of Bengal by bringing in ''outsiders'' will be shownthe door in the Assembly elections, to be held in April-May.

''The difference between the two parties is that theBJP comes here for votes during elections, while the TrinamoolCongress stays put with people,'' he said.

The TMC MP, who is also the nephew of Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee, alleged that in Bengal, the BJP has takeninto its fold all those who are accused of crimes.

''The Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) had said that noone accused of any crime will be allowed to get away. That iswhat happened, the BJP inducted them,'' he claimed.

Seeking to know why the Prime Minister is allegedlysilent on incursions by China at Galwan Valley in Ladakh,Banerjee accused the BJP of using people's sentimentsassociated with the countrys armed forces as a prop to garnervotes.

Maintaining that the national highways in West Bengalare in ''awful condition'', he said that the Union government isnot doing anything to develop the infrastructure in the state.

''If the BJP government at the Centre is unable tomaintain the national highways, then we ask them to hand theseover to the state government,'' he added.

