Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report cards of Modi and Didi must be compared; TMC to trounce BJP on devpt parameters: Abhishek Banerjee

That iswhat happened, the BJP inducted them, he claimed.Seeking to know why the Prime Minister is allegedlysilent on incursions by China at Galwan Valley in Ladakh,Banerjee accused the BJP of using peoples sentimentsassociated with the countrys armed forces as a prop to garnervotes.Maintaining that the national highways in West Bengalare in awful condition, he said that the Union government isnot doing anything to develop the infrastructure in the state.If the BJP government at the Centre is unable tomaintain the national highways, then we ask them to hand theseover to the state government, he added.

PTI | Gangarampur | Updated: 08-01-2021 01:12 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 01:12 IST
Report cards of Modi and Didi must be compared; TMC to trounce BJP on devpt parameters: Abhishek Banerjee

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjeeon Thursday challenged the BJP-led government at the Centre tocome out with a report card, seeking a 'Modi versus Didi'comparison of performances.

He also asserted that the TMC dispensation in Bengalwould trounce the Modi government at the Centre, if thereports are compared, and vowed to leave politics if it wasotherwise.

''I ask the Narendra Modi dispensation to publish areport card of its performance, let the fight be on theparameters of development. If we do not trounce them by 10-0,I will not be in politics anymore.'' Addressing a public meeting here in Dakshin Dinajpur,he claimed that all lotus flowers which bloomed in the statein 2019 will be swept away in the TMC-triggered flood in theupcoming Assembly elections.

The BJP won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats in WestBengal in the 2019 parliamentary elections.

Banerjee, who also heads the youth wing of the TMC,said that those who are trying to harm the culture andheritage of Bengal by bringing in ''outsiders'' will be shownthe door in the Assembly elections, to be held in April-May.

''The difference between the two parties is that theBJP comes here for votes during elections, while the TrinamoolCongress stays put with people,'' he said.

The TMC MP, who is also the nephew of Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee, alleged that in Bengal, the BJP has takeninto its fold all those who are accused of crimes.

''The Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) had said that noone accused of any crime will be allowed to get away. That iswhat happened, the BJP inducted them,'' he claimed.

Seeking to know why the Prime Minister is allegedlysilent on incursions by China at Galwan Valley in Ladakh,Banerjee accused the BJP of using people's sentimentsassociated with the countrys armed forces as a prop to garnervotes.

Maintaining that the national highways in West Bengalare in ''awful condition'', he said that the Union government isnot doing anything to develop the infrastructure in the state.

''If the BJP government at the Centre is unable tomaintain the national highways, then we ask them to hand theseover to the state government,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

S&P Dow Jones says will remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

Mexican with allergic reaction after Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine still hospitalized

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO warns of COVID-19 ‘tipping point’ as cases rise across Europe

We were prepared for a challenging start to 2021 and it has been just that, Dr. Hans Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe, said on Thursday during a virtual press briefing from Copenhagen. Although new tools against the disease are now...

Trump has discussed pardoning himself -New York Times

U.S. President Donald Trump has said he is considering pardoning himself in discussions with aides since the November election, the New York Times reported on Thursday. The newspaper cited two unidentified people with knowledge of the discu...

Tech platforms block Trump, with Facebook's Zuckerberg saying risk 'too great'

Facebook Inc said it would block U.S. President Donald Trumps accounts for at least the next two weeks and perhaps indefinitely with CEO Mark Zuckerberg saying the risks of allowing him to use the platform were simply too great. The block b...

WHO blames spiked Italy report on error, "overlooked" rule - (A)

The World Health Organization denied Thursday that Italian officials pressured it to spike a report into Italys coronavirus response but said the UN agency should have shared the document with Italys government before publishing it.Dr Hans ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021