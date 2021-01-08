Pentagon chief says violence at Capitol was 'reprehensible'

Acting U.S. Defense Secretary Chris Miller on Thursday condemned the violence at the U.S. Capitol, more than 24 hours after Republican President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the building in an assault on American democracy.

"Yesterday's violence at the Capitol was reprehensible and contrary to the tenets of the United States Constitution," Miller said in a statement.

"Our Republic may have been disrupted yesterday, but the resolve of our legislators to conduct the people’s business did not waver," Miller said, adding that the Pentagon would carry out a peaceful transition of power to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden on Jan. 20.

