Left Menu
Development News Edition

McEnany: Administration found siege 'appalling'

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says President Donald Trumps administration found the siege of the US Capitol to be appalling, reprehensible and antithetical to the American way. But while McEnanys statement to the press Thursday broke the White Houses silence a day after the violence, Trump himself remained quiet.McEnany, for the first time, said that the White House was committed to the orderly transition of power to President-elect Joe Bidens incoming administration.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-01-2021 05:03 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 05:03 IST
McEnany: Administration found siege 'appalling'

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says President Donald Trump's administration found the siege of the US Capitol to be “appalling, reprehensible and antithetical to the American way.” But while McEnany's statement to the press Thursday broke the White House's silence a day after the violence, Trump himself remained quiet.

McEnany, for the first time, said that the White House was committed to the “orderly transition of power” to President-elect Joe Biden's incoming administration. She also took pains to try to draw a distinction between the “violent rioters” and other Trump supporters who attended the president's rally in Washington just before the siege of the Capitol.

But McEnany took no questions. And the impact of the statement would likely be muted, as Trump has long said that only he speaks for his White House.

The president has yet to condemn the violence that was meant to stop the congressional certification of Biden's victory. The head of the union representing US Capitol Police is calling on the department's chief to resign, saying the Capitol riot “should never have happened.” Gus Papathanasiou said in a statement Thursday that a lack of planning led to officers exposed to violent protesters storming the Capitol. He says officers lacked the backup and equipment needed to control rioters and argues that Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund must be replaced to prevent similar incidents in the future.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

S&P Dow Jones says will remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

Mexican with allergic reaction after Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine still hospitalized

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No immediate ruling in request to delay trial in Floyd case

The Minnesota judge overseeing the case against four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd said Thursday that he would take under advisement a prosecution request to delay the trial by three months due to t...

EXCLUSIVE-As Olympics loom, Japanese approval of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine unlikely till May

Moderna Incs COVID-19 vaccine is unlikely to win approval in Japan until May due to requirements for local clinical trials, the distributor said, casting doubt over a nationwide vaccination rollout before the summer Tokyo Olympics. With an ...

U.S. transport chief, foreign policy aides quit after Capitol violence

U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao on Thursday became the first Cabinet member to join a list of officials in President Donald Trumps administration to leave in protest at the storming of the U.S. Capitol by his supporters. Chao, the...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. U.S. wants faster vaccinations as pandemic worsens, job market suffersFederal, state and local officials sought to speed up slow-moving vaccinations on Thursday, a day after a recor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021