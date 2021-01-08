Vice President Pence opposes using 25th amendment to remove Trump -Business Insider, NY Times

Vice President Pence opposes using 25th amendment to remove Trump -Business Insider, NY TimesReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-01-2021 05:07 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 05:07 IST
Vice President Mike Pence opposes using the 25th amendment to remove President Donald Trump from power, according to reports from Business Insider and the New York Times.
Democrats and some Republicans have called for Trump administration officials to invoke the 25th amendment to relieve Trump of his powers, less than two weeks before he is to leave office. Absent that, leading Democrats, including House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, have called for impeachment proceedings to remove Trump after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
