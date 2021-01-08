Senate Sergeant at Arms resigns following Capitol riots - McConnell

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday he requested and received the immediate resignation of Senate Sergeant at Arms Michael Stenger one day after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol.

McConnell said in a statement that Stenger's deputy, Jennifer Hemingway, will step into the lead security role and focus on addressing "serious failures" ahead of the Jan. 20 inauguration.

