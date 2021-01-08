Left Menu
Development News Edition

China state media says U.S. Capitol storm reflects leadership failures

Chinese government-run newspapers used the events to step up its war of words against the United States, with bilateral relations already at a low ebb amid tensions over trade, human rights and the COVID-19 pandemic. The Global Times, a tabloid owned by the People's Daily, the ruling Communist Party newspaper, described the riots as a sign of "internal collapse" in the U.S. political system that could not easily be reversed.

Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2021 07:09 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 07:09 IST
China state media says U.S. Capitol storm reflects leadership failures

The storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump reflects a failure of leadership as well as the deep divide running through American society, editorials in China's state media said on Friday.

Hundreds of supporters of President Trump besieged the Capitol on Wednesday in what House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi described as "an armed insurrection against America". Chinese government-run newspapers used the events to step up its war of words against the United States, with bilateral relations already at a low ebb amid tensions over trade, human rights and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Global Times, a tabloid owned by the People's Daily, the ruling Communist Party newspaper, described the riots as a sign of "internal collapse" in the U.S. political system that could not easily be reversed. "The unprecedented mob in the Capitol, a symbol of the U.S. system, is the result of the U.S. society's severe division and the country's failure to control such division," it said.

"As time goes by and with abuses of resources by generations of politicians, the U.S. political system has degraded," the paper added. It also lashed out at what it described as "double standards" among U.S. politicians, taking aim at Pelosi's description of the Hong Kong protests in 2019 as "a beautiful sight to behold".

"In Hong Kong, violent actions are described as a 'beautiful sight,' in the U.S., people involved in this chaos are called 'mobs'," the Global Times said. Pelosi's comments have been widely mocked on China's Twitter-like Weibo service, with the Communist Party Youth League also using the words "beautiful sight" to describe the unrest in Washington.

Other netizens described the riots as "karma", and one joked that this was the first attempted coup in the Americas that happened "without the involvement of U.S. embassies", according to the Global Times. State broadcaster CCTV used the crisis to lambast the U.S. political system, saying "the figleaf of so-called American democracy has been torn clean off".

"The United States, which has always promoted democracy and human rights, is now the country of riots, conflicts and curfews," it said. The official China Daily newspaper said the "narrow nationalism" of President Trump had taken a toll on the United States.

"The violence and chaos that have erupted in the U.S. over the past year show what happens when a country's leaders lose touch with reality," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

S&P Dow Jones says will remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

Mexican with allergic reaction after Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine still hospitalized

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Boeing to pay $2.5 bln to settle U.S. criminal probe into 737 MAX crashes

Boeing Co will pay more than 2.5 billion in fines and compensation after reaching a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice over two plane crashes that killed a total of 346 people and led to the grounding of its 737 MAX jetliner. Th...

Japan protests court ruling on compensation for 'comfort women' -media

Japan summoned South Koreas ambassador to Japan to the Foreign Ministry on Friday to protest a South Korean court order to compensate former comfort women, Japanese media said.The case marks another legal battle over the legacy of Japans 19...

Tommy Paul and Sam Querrey win openers at Delray Beach

Tommy Paul made the most of his home-court advantage, sweeping Ji Sung Nam of South Korea 6-1, 6-4 in the first round at the Delray Beach Open.Paul, who lives in Delray Beach, came into the tournament seeded fifth and ranked a career-high N...

Mexico leader condemns Twitter, Facebook for blocking Trump

Mexicos president on Thursday condemned the decision by social media platforms to block the accounts of US President Donald Trump.President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador at the same time declined to condemn the assault by Trump supporters on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021