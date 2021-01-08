Left Menu
Development News Edition

Urdu Bulletin: Farmers tractor rally, US political developments used on page one

Most Urdu publications have lead with the news of farmers tractor rally, held as a warning to the Centre government, in their respective editions today. Many of these have also published the news of pro-Trump mob creating ruckus at the US Capitol.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2021 11:16 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 11:16 IST
Urdu Bulletin: Farmers tractor rally, US political developments used on page one
Farmers hold tractor rally to protest against three farm laws. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Most Urdu publications have lead with the news of farmers tractor rally, held as a warning to the Centre government, in their respective editions today. Many of these have also published the news of pro-Trump mob creating ruckus at the US Capitol. Interestingly, the news of Donald trump accepting his defeat and an eventual power shift in the US polity has also received coverage on page one.

The Inquilab: The publication leads with the news of Donald Trump's accepting his defeat. It reports that a chaotic situation unfolded at the US Capitol following pro-Trump mob swarming the House and Senate chambers on Wednesday. The publication also highlighted the news that farmers are threatening to continue with protests till 2024. Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait has been quoted that the tractor rally was a warning to the Central government.

Rashtriya Sahara: The newspaper leads with news from the US on its page one while the farmers' issue has also been given prominent space. The report on the eighth round of talks between the government and the farmers' representatives scheduled for Friday has also been used.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inauguration of the 306 kilometres long Rewari-Madar section of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) has also been carried on page one. Hindustan Express: The newspaper displayed farmers tractor march on its page one with multiple pictures which shows that the tractors are marching forward in a queue at the roadside. It also quotes various farmer leaders and the impending talks with the Centre on Friday.

Inauguration of the 306 kilometres long Rewari-Madar section of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) has also been carried on page one by the newspaper. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

S&P Dow Jones says will remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Badminton-BWF bans three Indonesian players for life over betting, fixing offences

Three Indonesian players have been banned from all badminton-related activities for life after being found guilty of offences related to match fixing, match manipulation and betting, the Badminton World Federation BWF said on Friday. Five p...

Corporates join hands to welcome government school students back to their schools after a 9-month absence

Bangalore Karnataka India, January 8 ANIBusinessWire India The ongoing COVID-19 crisis and the ensuing lockdowns in India have greatly interrupted and impacted the educational lives of students in India. With Government Schools opening in t...

Budaun gangrape: Police quiz accused priest

The priest, who is the main accused in the alleged gangrape of an anganwadi worker in this Uttar Pradesh district, was quizzed throughout Friday night after his arrest in a late-night crackdown that ended his five-day run.The mahant, Satya ...

Rugby-17,000 may attend Japan's university final despite COVID-19 limits - JRFU

Japans university rugby championship final will go ahead in Tokyo on Monday with 17,000 supporters, despite new restrictions limiting crowds at major sporting events to 5,000 or 50 capacity, the Japanese Rugby Football Union said on Friday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021