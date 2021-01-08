Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police officer injured in US Capitol riot dies, toll rises to five

He was taken to a local hospital where he passed away due to injuries sustained while on-duty at approximately 930 pm this evening, US Capitol Police USCP said in a late-night statement on Thursday.The death of Sicknick will be investigated by the Metropolitan Police Departments Homicide Branch, the USCP and federal agencies, the statement said.Congressman Dean Phillips said, My heart goes out to the family of the officer and to all who risk their lives every day to protect and serve our communities with dignity and principle. A US Capitol Police officer has died from yesterdays riot.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-01-2021 14:00 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 14:00 IST
Police officer injured in US Capitol riot dies, toll rises to five

A police officer who sustained injuries during the US Capitol violence has died, officials said, raising the death toll in the riot to five. US Capitol Police Officer Brian D Sicknick was injured while engaging with protesters on Wednesday and returned to his division office, where he collapsed. He was taken to a local hospital where he ''passed away due to injuries sustained while on-duty'' at ''approximately 9:30 pm this evening'', US Capitol Police (USCP) said in a late-night statement on Thursday.

The death of Sicknick will be investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch, the USCP and federal agencies, the statement said.

Congressman Dean Phillips said, ''My heart goes out to the family of the officer and to all who risk their lives every day to protect and serve our communities with dignity and principle.'' “A US Capitol Police officer has died from yesterday’s riot. That makes five known deaths from Trump’s insurrection. We must have accountability,” Congressman Lloyd Doggett tweeted on Thursday.

Others who died include Ashil Babbitt, a US Air Force veteran and a Trump supporter. Babbitt, a resident of San Diego, was shot by the Capitol Police on Wednesday. Three other died in medical emergencies.

According to officials, over 50 Capitol Police officers were injured when thousands of President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol Hill. Fifteen were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Migrant workers suffer as coronavirus cases surge in Thailand

By Nanchanok Wongsamuth BANGKOK, Jan 8 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Migrant workers in Thailand are struggling to find work and survive after coronavirus cases in the Southeast Asian nation reached record highs and employers imposed new res...

Scientists exemplify world's fastest optical neuromorphic processor for AI

A Swinburne University of Technology led team has demonstrated the worlds fastest and most powerful optical neuromorphic processor for artificial intelligence AI that can operate faster than 10 trillion operations per second and is capable ...

M&S clothing sales likely to worsen in current quarter -CEO

British retailer Marks Spencer is likely to see a further deterioration in sales in its clothing and homewares division in its current quarter due to the latest national COVID-19 lockdowns, its boss said on Friday. MSs clothing and home sa...

Iranian leader Khamenei bans imports of U.S., British COVID-19 vaccines

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei banned Irans government on Friday from importing COVID-19 vaccines from the United States and Britain.Imports of U.S. and British vaccines into the country are banned. I have told this to officials and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021