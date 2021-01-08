Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israel postpones Netanyahu's trial amid virus lockdown

PTI | Telaviv | Updated: 08-01-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 16:59 IST
Israel postpones Netanyahu's trial amid virus lockdown

Israel has postponed the next hearing in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial because of a tightened coronavirus lockdown that began Friday.

The Jerusalem District Court said the hearing scheduled for Wednesday would be postponed indefinitely because of the number of people required to attend in person.

Netanyahu has been indicted on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust connected to three long-running investigations. He has denied any wrongdoing and says he is the victim of a “witch hunt” by hostile media, law enforcement and judicial officials.

In recent months he has faced weekly protests calling on him to resign over the allegations and the government's handling of the coronavirus crisis.

Israel has seen a recent surge in cases despite unleashing one of the world's fastest vaccination campaigns.

The country has given the first of two vaccine doses to nearly 20 per cent of its population, and Netanyahu said Thursday that it has secured enough vaccines to inoculate the whole adult population by the end of March.

Netanyahu has placed the vaccination drive at the center of his campaign for re-election that month, when Israel will hold its fourth nationwide vote in less than two years.

In the meantime, he has called on Israelis to make “one last big effort” to halt transmission by adhering to the tightened restrictions.

Most schools and businesses were closed starting Friday, with people required to remain within 1,000 meters (yards) from home except for essential needs. Public gatherings are heavily restricted and public transportation is limited. The restrictions are to last for at least two weeks.

Thousands of police will be deployed to enforce them, with roadblocks set up on major thoroughfares. Israel was already in its third national lockdown since the start of the pandemic.

Deputy Police Commissioner Ziv Sagiv called on people to stay home, saying police would operate in “every possible way” to enforce the restrictions.

Israel has reported 474,000 cases since the start of the pandemic, including 3,565 deaths.

It currently has more than 60,000 active cases, and officials had warned that without the tightened lockdown its medical facilities could be overwhelmed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NIXI to offer free domain name in 22 official Indian languages

The National Internet Exchange of India NIXI announced that it will offer a free IDN Internationalized Domain Name in any of their preferred 22 official Indian languages along with every IN domain booked by the registrant.The applicant will...

HC gives Centre last chance for replying to pleas to recognise same-sex marriage

The Delhi High Court Friday granted a last opportunity to the Centre and the Delhi government to respond to three separate pleas, including by two couples, seeking that same-sex marriage be recognised by law.A bench of Justices Rajiv Sahai ...

GRAPHIC-Take Five: The great reflation

1BIDEN BET One trade is gripping markets in the early days of 2021 reflation - nowhere more evident than in bonds, where U.S. 10-year Treasury yields topped 1 on Georgias Senate runoff results.Betting on a fiscal boost under President-elect...

Harry Styles wraps his arm around Olivia Wilde as their romance blossoms

American singer-songwriter Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde had a cosy weekend before their relationship went public. According to People Magazine, the 26-year-old singer was spotted putting his arms around the actor-director on Sunday local t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021