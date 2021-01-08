Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nadda in Bengal on Saturday to reach out to farmers

BJP president J P Nadda will reach out to farmers in poll-bound West Bengal on Saturday by addressing them in Burdwan and also kickstart his partys door-to-door rice collection, aimed at underlining its commitment to peasants growth, progress and prosperity.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 17:58 IST
Nadda in Bengal on Saturday to reach out to farmers

BJP president J P Nadda will reach out to farmers in poll-bound West Bengal on Saturday by addressing them in Burdwan and also kickstart his party's door-to-door rice collection, aimed at underlining its ''commitment'' to peasants' growth, progress and prosperity. Party chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said Nadda will spend most of the day with farmers of Jagdanandpur village during his day-long trip to the state. The BJP chief will hold a roadshow from Burdwan Clock Tower to Lord Curzon Gate in Burdwan and address a press conference too. His address at ''Krishok Surokkha Gram Sabha'' (Farmers security village meeting) in Jagadanandpur will mark the beginning of 40,000 such meetings to be held by the BJP across West Bengal before the assembly elections, Baluni said. As part of its plan to collect a fistful of rice from farmers, the BJP plans to reach out to the homes of all the 73 lakh villagers across the state. The saffron party has launched an aggressive campaign in the state in its bid to end Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's 10-year-old reign in the state. With Banerjee, also the head of the Trinamool Congress, backing the farmers who are protesting against the three agri laws, the BJP has gone all out to convince farmers about the ''benefits'' of these Acts and asserted that a large number of them support them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK watchdog investigates Google's ad data revamp proposals

Britains competition watchdog said Friday it launched an investigation into Googles plan to overhaul its ad data system over worries it could leave even less room for rivals in the online ad industry.The Competition and Markets Authority sa...

Army porter injured in landmine blast in J-K

An Army porter was injured in a landmine blast in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.Showkat Ahmad Chack, a resident of Tanghdar Nard, was injured in the blast near Shiv post at Tanghdar Nad area in the north Kashm...

London Mayor declares major incident over COVID hospital pressure

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan declared a major incident in the British capital on Friday, saying hospitals in the city were at risk of being overwhelmed if people do not stay at home.Khan warned that the number of hospital beds will run out in...

Dananjaya allowed to resume bowling in international cricket

Sri Lanka spinner Akila Dananjaya has been cleared of suspect action and allowed to resume bowling in international cricket following remedial work and re-assessment, the ICC said on Friday.Dananjaya, who was banned from bowling for one yea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021