Republican U.S. Senator Sasse opens door to impeaching Trump

Republican U.S. Senator Sasse opens door to impeaching TrumpReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-01-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 20:33 IST
U.S. Senator Ben Sasse on Friday said he would be open to considering articles of impeachment against fellow Republican Donald Trump after the president encouraged supporters to march to the U.S. Capitol, where a riot ensued and five people died.
"The House, if they come together and have a process. I will definitely consider whatever articles they might move because, as I have told you, I believe the president has disregarded his oath of office," Sasse told CBS News in an interview.
