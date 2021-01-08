Biden names national security official to oversee global health security

President-elect Joe Biden plans to add a senior national security official overseeing global health security, restoring a government function cut by the Trump administration ahead of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Biden's transition team said in a statement that it would hire former White House national security official Elizabeth Cameron as Senior Director for Global Health Security and Biodefense. The team also named a broader set of national security officials.

Also Read: US President Donald Trump says there will be an ''orderly'' transfer of power to Joe Biden on January 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)