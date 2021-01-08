Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden names national security official to oversee global health security

Reuters | Wilmington | Updated: 08-01-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 20:49 IST
Biden names national security official to oversee global health security
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

President-elect Joe Biden plans to add a senior national security official overseeing global health security, restoring a government function cut by the Trump administration ahead of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Biden's transition team said in a statement that it would hire former White House national security official Elizabeth Cameron as Senior Director for Global Health Security and Biodefense. The team also named a broader set of national security officials.

Also Read: US President Donald Trump says there will be an ''orderly'' transfer of power to Joe Biden on January 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ecuador envoy takes part in Covaxin trials, says Indian vaccines safe, convenient

After taking the first shot of Covaxin, Ecuadors Envoy to India Hector Cueva Jacome on Friday said that Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute are good companies, adding that he talked to researchers in US and Ecuador and then took part in the ...

Deutsche Bank to agree to pay $100 mln over bribery charges- NYT

Germanys Deutsche Bank is expected to agree to pay more than 100 million to settle charges related to allegedly violating anti-bribery laws as it tried to win business in places like China, The New York Times reported on Friday.Deutsche Ban...

Uganda: ‘Deteriorating’ human rights situation in run-up to elections next week

We are deeply concerned by the deteriorating human rights situation in Uganda ahead of parliamentary and presidential elections scheduled for 14 January and the challenges this situation may pose not only for voting day itself, but also f...

Olympic silver medalist Manyonga suspended in doping case

Olympic long jump silver medalist Luvo Manyonga was provisionally suspended in a doping case on Friday and could be banned from this years Tokyo Games.The Athletics Integrity Unit said it sent Manyonga a notice of charge in the case, which ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021