A coffee table book filled with over hundreds of photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from his 107 overseas and bilateral visits was released here on the eve of the 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas PBD on Friday.The book, titled Modi India Calling - 2021, is the brainchild of senior BJP leader Vijay Jolly.

'Modi India Calling-2021': New coffee table book chronicles PM Modi's foreign tours

A coffee table book filled with over hundreds of photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from his ''107 overseas and bilateral visits'' was released here on the eve of the 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) on Friday.

The book, titled ''Modi India Calling - 2021'', is the brainchild of senior BJP leader Vijay Jolly. It was released by Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta at the Press Club of India.

''My initial plan was to have a photo exhibition capturing the personality and persona of our PM on a wider scale and tell people how Modi's visits overseas, across the seven continents, have made India more empowered and honoured worldwide. Since coronavirus didn't allow us to have that photo exhibition, we instead thought of coming out with a book,'' said Jolly.

''I realise that what we achieved through this book is much bigger than what I had thought. Also, I am happy that we could meet our deadline and release the book just in time for the 16th PVD,'' he added.

The photographs that made it to the book were culled out from a collection running into what must have been ''thousands and lakhs'' of images, Jolly said.

''The criterion for selecting the photographs centered around PM Modi, the country that he was visiting, the business people, the local leadership, and of course, the Indian diaspora living there,'' he explained.

Besides Modi, the 60-year-old BJP leader said, he wishes to present the book to the prime minister's ''biggest critic'' Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta congratulated Jolly on coming out with his book.

He said PM Modi has changed the dynamics of Indian foreign policy for good and the book will help readers in understanding the same.

''This book will surely provide a deep insight into PM Narendra Modi's vision, unparalleled leadership and foreign policy,'' he added.

The 450-page book has been published by Maneesh Media. Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, which aims at strengthening the engagement of the overseas Indian community with the government of India, was first held in 2003 under the leadership of the then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

An annual event till 2015, it is now celebrated every two years on January 9 -- the day Mahatma Gandhi returned from South Africa to Mumbai in 1915.

The event will be held online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

