Laptop stolen from Pelosi's office during storming of U.S. Capitol, says aide

He declined to offer further details. The theft of electronic devices from congressional offices has been a persistent worry following the invasion by pro-Trump followers. Senator Jeff Merkley, a Democrat, said on Twitter on Thursday that a laptop was taken from his office. The demonstrators who broke into the Capitol posted several photographs of themselves using congressional phones and various other devices.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-01-2021 23:53 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 23:51 IST
A laptop was stolen from the office of U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, one of her aides said on Friday. Drew Hammill, an aide to Democrat Pelosi, said on Twitter that the laptop belonged to a conference room and was used for presentations. He declined to offer further details.

The theft of electronic devices from congressional offices has been a persistent worry following the invasion by pro-Trump followers. They were encouraged by Republican President Donald Trump at a rally beforehand to march to the Capitol while Congress was certifying Democrat Joe Biden's Nov. 3 election win. Senator Jeff Merkley, a Democrat, said on Twitter on Thursday that a laptop was taken from his office.

The demonstrators who broke into the Capitol posted several photographs of themselves using congressional phones and various other devices. One reporter with the right-wing outlet Blaze posted a photograph of what purported to be a computer from Pelosi's office with emails "still on the screen."

