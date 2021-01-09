Pelosi says U.S. House has 'several options' on possible Trump impeachment

Pelosi says U.S. House has 'several options' on possible Trump impeachmentReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-01-2021 03:30 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 03:23 IST
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday that lawmakers have "several options" for a possible second impeachment of Republican President Donald Trump.
Asked about a timeline for the House's moving forward on impeachment, Pelosi, a Democrat, told reporters: "Our conversation continues. We have several options so far."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
