Trump says he will look at creating his own platform after Twitter ban

Trump says he will look at creating his own platform after Twitter banReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-01-2021 07:12 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 07:12 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump said he will look at building his own platform after Twitter suspended him on Friday, citing a risk of further incitement of violence following the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday by hundreds of his supporters.
Trump sent the latest tweets on his @POTUS account after Twitter banned his personal account.
