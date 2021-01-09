Nation lost an unmatched leader in demise of Madhavsinh Solanki: Prez Kovind

Nation lost an unmatched leader in demise of Madhavsinh Solanki: Prez KovindPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2021 11:25 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 11:25 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind said the nation has lost an unmatched leader in the demise of former Gujarat Chief Minister Madhavsinh Solanki who passed away Saturday at the age of 93.
Solanki will be long remembered as much for his role in shaping modern Gujarat as for his inimitable warmth, charm, and love for literature, said the president.
Veteran Congress leader Solanki died in Gandhinagar early Saturday morning.
''In the demise of Shri Madhavsinh Solanki, the nation has lost an unmatched leader. He will be long remembered as much for his role in shaping modern Gujarat as for his inimitable warmth, charm, and love for literature. My condolences to his family and well-wishers,'' Koivnd tweeted.
