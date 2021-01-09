Democracy in India is the strongest, most vibrant: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that doubts were once expressed about democracy working in India, but today the country is the most vibrant democracy in the world. Speaking at the 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention, he said that when India gained independence, some people felt that the country would break up as it was poor and its people were not so well educated.

"India's history is a testimony to the fact that whenever apprehensions were raised about our country and our people, they were proved wrong. During colonial rule, many scholars used to say that India could never become free as it was divided. Those apprehensions were proved wrong. When India got independence, some people said that the country was poor and less-educated and it would break up, and establishing democracy here was impossible. Today, the reality is India is united and a country where democracy is the strongest and most vibrant," PM Modi said. "There was also a narrative that since India was poor and not so well educated there were fewer possibilities of investment in science and technology. Today, India's space programme and our tech start-up ecosystem are among the best in the world," he added.

The Prime Minister said that the country has shown its ability and capability during the pandemic. "India used to import PPE kits, masks, ventilators, and testing kits from outside but today the nation is self-reliant," he said.

PM Modi further said that the world is discussing India's efforts to empower the poor by using modern technology. "Today, India is using technology to end corruption. Money worth lakhs and crores is directly being credited to the accounts of the beneficiaries. The ongoing campaign in India to empower the poor is being discussed around the world. We have shown that in the sector of renewable energy, a developing country too can take lead," he added. (ANI)

