Left Menu
Development News Edition

Democracy in India is the strongest, most vibrant: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that doubts were once expressed about democracy working in India, but today the country is the most vibrant democracy in the world.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2021 12:26 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 12:26 IST
Democracy in India is the strongest, most vibrant: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at the 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention on Saturday.. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that doubts were once expressed about democracy working in India, but today the country is the most vibrant democracy in the world. Speaking at the 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention, he said that when India gained independence, some people felt that the country would break up as it was poor and its people were not so well educated.

"India's history is a testimony to the fact that whenever apprehensions were raised about our country and our people, they were proved wrong. During colonial rule, many scholars used to say that India could never become free as it was divided. Those apprehensions were proved wrong. When India got independence, some people said that the country was poor and less-educated and it would break up, and establishing democracy here was impossible. Today, the reality is India is united and a country where democracy is the strongest and most vibrant," PM Modi said. "There was also a narrative that since India was poor and not so well educated there were fewer possibilities of investment in science and technology. Today, India's space programme and our tech start-up ecosystem are among the best in the world," he added.

The Prime Minister said that the country has shown its ability and capability during the pandemic. "India used to import PPE kits, masks, ventilators, and testing kits from outside but today the nation is self-reliant," he said.

PM Modi further said that the world is discussing India's efforts to empower the poor by using modern technology. "Today, India is using technology to end corruption. Money worth lakhs and crores is directly being credited to the accounts of the beneficiaries. The ongoing campaign in India to empower the poor is being discussed around the world. We have shown that in the sector of renewable energy, a developing country too can take lead," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS AT 13:10 HRS

Following are the top stories at 110 pm TOP STORIES BOM9 MH-FIRE-2ND LD BABIES Maharashtra Ten newborn babies die in Bhandara hospital fire Bhandara Ten newborn babies died after a fire broke out in the Special Newborn Care Unit of a state-...

AIMIM's West Bengal acting president joins TMC

Sk Abdul Kalam, the acting WestBengal unit president of AIMIM, joined the Trinamool Congresson Saturday along with several other members of the AsaduddinOwaisi-led party, months ahead of the assembly elections.Joining the TMC at its headqua...

11 detained for defacing Aurangzeb Lane signboards in Delhi

Eleven people were detained for allegedly defacing two Aurangzeb Lane signboards in Lutyens Delhi on Saturday, police said.Police said they received information at 5.40 am that a few people have gathered at Aurangzeb Lane, Tughlaq Road.Afte...

Two held for duping woman on pretext of job in Delhi

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly duping a woman on the pretext of providing her job, police said. The accused have been identified as Parul Jawa and Naresh Kumar.The complainant Madhu Jha alleged that she visited a placement age...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021